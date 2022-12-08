People Will Die In Minutes From Aortic Rupture Caused By Spike Protein

https://gnews.org/articles/567242
In a video report on Dec. 3, Dr. Ryan Cole, a renowned doctor who is very outspoken on the COVID vaccine’s adverse effects, said the spike protein could actually cause lymphocytes to chew a hole in the aorta, which is the largest blood vessel in the body connected to the heart. Once it ruptures, a person will die in minutes.
The picture of the brain tissue shows that wherever the lipid nanoparticles are distributed, they are indeed capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier. It is also known that spike protein can get through the barrier, since it could follow the small capillaries into any tissue that it wants and penetrate through.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.