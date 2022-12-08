People Will Die In Minutes From Aortic Rupture Caused By Spike Protein

https://gnews.org/articles/567242

In a video report on Dec. 3, Dr. Ryan Cole, a renowned doctor who is very outspoken on the COVID vaccine’s adverse effects, said the spike protein could actually cause lymphocytes to chew a hole in the aorta, which is the largest blood vessel in the body connected to the heart. Once it ruptures, a person will die in minutes.

The picture of the brain tissue shows that wherever the lipid nanoparticles are distributed, they are indeed capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier. It is also known that spike protein can get through the barrier, since it could follow the small capillaries into any tissue that it wants and penetrate through.



