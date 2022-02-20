Revelation 8 foreshadows modern saints praying for enlightenment, justice & the Lord's second coming.

GNOSTICISM; DENOMINATIONALISM, SOCIALISM, FASCISM, ETC. WAS SATAN'S LAST CHANCE TO PROVE THAT THE MORAL STANDARDS OF MEN WORK! THEY DIDN'T! SO CHRISTIANITY IS BACK!THE REASON THE LORD FORCED UPON US FREEDOM OF RELIGION AND THE SUFFERING, FASCISM AND RESPECT OF PERSONS IT BROUGHT WAS SO THAT FOR 1,000 YEARS, DIVIDED INTO TWO AGES, MEN COULD REALIZE THAT OBJECTIVE TRUTH - THE LORD'S FAITH SYSTEM IS EXCEEDING ABUNDANTLY GREATER THAN WE EVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED EPH. 2:17; 3:20, 4:5 AND THAT THE WAYS OF GOD ARE AS HIGH AS THE HEAVENS ABOVE THE WAYS OF MEN ISAIAH 55:9.THE REASON THE LORD REQUIRED US TO BE PATIENT JAMES 5:11 WAS FOR THE SECOND COMING, AND THE WAR LEADING UP TO IT! CHOOSE THIS DAY WHO YOU WILL SERVE ACTS 17:30; REV. 18:4.