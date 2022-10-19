OUR JOURNEY (Episode 4) Perspectives

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Understanding different perspectives is an essential part of getting along in a community. We can love others and get along with those who see the world from another perspective. Seeing different perspectives is also essential to a better understanding within ourselves.
The One Voice council desires for humanity to live in peace and harmony with the world while respecting the sanctity of life. Original Air Date: January 24, 2021