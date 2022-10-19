Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
OUR JOURNEY (Episode 4) Perspectives
20 views
channel image
Human Progression
Published a month ago |

Understanding different perspectives is an essential part of getting along in a community. We can love others and get along with those who see the world from another perspective. Seeing different perspectives is also essential to a better understanding within ourselves. The One Voice council desires for humanity to live in peace and harmony with the world while respecting the sanctity of life. Original Air Date: January 24, 2021

Keywords
homesteadcommunityoff gridorchardself sufficient

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket