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Silvano Trotta - L'Ombre des Kennedy
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8 views • July 19, 2020
Import YT 14 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb4zZUv_XCs
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Révélation Choc et présentation d'une faction de Qanon.
Sources :
https://fort-russ.com/2020/07/watch-the-video/
https://rubyraymedia.com/index.php/top-stories-view-all-articles/human-trafficking-evidence-has-been-uncovered-connected-to-some-very-big-corporate-names
https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/ces-republicains-sunissent-contre-trump-avec-un-clip-qui-le-fait-enrager_fr_5eb1e9c8c5b66d3bfcdd1d5d
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6267153/Trump-loving-conspiracy-theorists-peddling-bizarre-videos-claiming-JFK-Jr-alive.html
https://www.irishcentral.com/news/robert-kennedy-jr-bill-gates-owns-who
https://strategika.fr/2020/04/16/robert-f-kennedy-jr-denonce-le-programme-mondial-de-vaccination-de-bill-gates/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
http://lucadeparis.free.fr/infosweb/kennedy.htm
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Révélation Choc et présentation d'une faction de Qanon.
Sources :
https://fort-russ.com/2020/07/watch-the-video/
https://rubyraymedia.com/index.php/top-stories-view-all-articles/human-trafficking-evidence-has-been-uncovered-connected-to-some-very-big-corporate-names
https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/entry/ces-republicains-sunissent-contre-trump-avec-un-clip-qui-le-fait-enrager_fr_5eb1e9c8c5b66d3bfcdd1d5d
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6267153/Trump-loving-conspiracy-theorists-peddling-bizarre-videos-claiming-JFK-Jr-alive.html
https://www.irishcentral.com/news/robert-kennedy-jr-bill-gates-owns-who
https://strategika.fr/2020/04/16/robert-f-kennedy-jr-denonce-le-programme-mondial-de-vaccination-de-bill-gates/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
http://lucadeparis.free.fr/infosweb/kennedy.htm
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