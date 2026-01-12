Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guests Col. Roxane Towner & Brigadier Holt | Liberal Lunacy| 01.12.26

Joe Oltmann Untamed is your source for unfiltered truth in a world of media spin and deep state deception. This explosive show dives headfirst into the hottest issues of the day from calling out election fraud and exposing coordinated disinformation campaigns to unpacking the seismic geopolitical shifts rocking the globe. In this episode, Joe tackles viral hoaxes, fierce online battles over integrity, and the relentless pushback against those demanding accountability, while highlighting real stories the mainstream ignores, like brutal crimes by illegal aliens and the escalating lunacy on the left.

Joining Joe are two powerhouse retired Air Force leaders: Colonel Roxane Towner, a former Pentagon executive and expert on covert intelligence operations, GLADIO-style networks, and narco-arms trafficking, and Brigadier General Blaine “Blaino” Holt, a NATO veteran, strategist, and defense innovator. Together, they deliver razor-sharp analysis on the fallout from Operation Absolute Resolve, the daring U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro in early January 2026 and what it means for Venezuela's future, U.S.-China tensions, Middle East alliances, and the deep state's resistance to Trump's bold foreign policy moves.

Don't miss the raw takes on liberal hypocrisy, street-level madness in places like Boulder, Colorado, and laughs amid the chaos. If you're tired of sanitized news and ready for fearless commentary that connects the dots on corruption, global power plays, and America's fight for sovereignty, tune into Joe Oltmann Untamed where the truth runs wild and the establishment gets called out.





