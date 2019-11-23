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AMAZING CYCLOPEAN BUILDINGS FOUND IN SCOTLAND READ
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38 views • November 23, 2019
ANCIENT PRE-FLOOD BUILDINGS FOUND IN SCOTLAND WHICH DEFY EXPLANATION. NOT MADE ACCORDING TO THE LAWS OF PHYSICS. PARANORMAL - THE BUILDINGS ON OBSERVATION SHOULD ACTUALLY FALL OVER BUT THEY DON'T AND HAVE LASTED FOR MANY THOUSANDS OF YEARS - HOW? FOUND by S.N.Strutt - 2019 LINK TO MUCH MORE INFORMATION http://www.outofthebottomlesspit.co.uk/443273011
LINK TO ALL MY VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sns777
LINK TO ALL MY VIDEOS ON BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sns777
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