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House Dems announce two articles of impeachment against Trump
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2 views • December 11, 2019
Chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters and Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney will announce the next steps in the House impeachment inquiry. #FoxNews
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