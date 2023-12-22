The Mindset To Survive The Future

Now we're heading into a new world of famine. food insecurity, growing your own food and surviving, and the way to survive to come out the other end in one piece with your family and friends and whatnot intact is your mindset. But it is not only your mindset it is the mindset of everybody in the group there must be groupthink as that is what will help you survive the hard times that are coming.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.