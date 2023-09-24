Dreams: Meaning & Church Teaching - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on Sep 23, 2023





Dreams are as old as mankind itself, are biblical, and are part of everyone's life. But what do they mean? Does the Church actually have any teaching about this topic? Are dreams more psychological or can they be messages from God? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain this important topic.





Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxX00WGUI88