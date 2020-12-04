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Twitter + Facebook Shutdown The Public Square (Half of it) to Protect Joe Biden
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78 views • December 04, 2020
With the hunter Biden emails between him and Marissa executives leaked, Twitter and Facebook took it upon themselves to preemptively to clear it to be fake news and protect Democratic nominee Joe Biden from the story being disseminated amongst the public.
As these social media giants are the new Public Square, this has profound effects on the health of our republic as well as the first amendment and they are deserving of losing 230 protections which classifies them as platforms rather than publishers.
#Hunterbiden #HunterBidenemails #censorship
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
As these social media giants are the new Public Square, this has profound effects on the health of our republic as well as the first amendment and they are deserving of losing 230 protections which classifies them as platforms rather than publishers.
#Hunterbiden #HunterBidenemails #censorship
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
free speechcensorshippoliticsfacebookfirst amendmenttwitterdonald trumpelection 2020hunter bidenus politicsus electionplatformtwitter censorshipnew york posthunter biden emails230 protectionstwitter suspensionsfacebook demotionfacebook shadow bandtwitter shadow bandtwitter blocks new york postleftist politicsfirst amendment violationpublisher versus platform
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