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Twitter + Facebook Shutdown The Public Square (Half of it) to Protect Joe Biden
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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78 views • December 04, 2020
With the hunter Biden emails between him and Marissa executives leaked, Twitter and Facebook took it upon themselves to preemptively to clear it to be fake news and protect Democratic nominee Joe Biden from the story being disseminated amongst the public.
As these social media giants are the new Public Square, this has profound effects on the health of our republic as well as the first amendment and they are deserving of losing 230 protections which classifies them as platforms rather than publishers.

#Hunterbiden #HunterBidenemails #censorship

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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free speechcensorshippoliticsfacebookfirst amendmenttwitterdonald trumpelection 2020hunter bidenus politicsus electionplatformtwitter censorshipnew york posthunter biden emails230 protectionstwitter suspensionsfacebook demotionfacebook shadow bandtwitter shadow bandtwitter blocks new york postleftist politicsfirst amendment violationpublisher versus platform
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy