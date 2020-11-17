Dr. Sharnael Wolverton Sehon, author of The Science of Miracles, Interviews Robert David Steele

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🎥 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 – Election 2020 Update, New Books 👇👇
📧 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 & 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 https://bit.ly/3gKjVPR
💥 𝟱𝗚 & 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 https://bit.ly/2Zyn66r
🤝 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽 #𝗨𝗡𝗥𝗜𝗚 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 https://TheSteeleReport.com
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼
Dr. Sharnael Wolverton Sehon author , naturopathic doctor and conference speaker specializes in igniting all to TRUTH and TRUE wholeness path mind , body and Spirit. Dr. Sharnael has done this through speaking in over 36 countries , writing 5 books including “The Science of Miracles” , producing her Crystal Oils and Decree Deck and using online classes , social media and Swiftfire TrueTv
Also found on
Her website https://www.swiftfire.org
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/swiftfiresharnael
IG https://www.instagram.com/Drsharnael
Twitter https://twitter.com/drsharnael
And Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sharnael.wolverton
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗧𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵
💥 𝟱𝗚 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 - 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 https://bit.ly/2Zyn66r
💥 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝘁 https://youtu.be/VSkvjpztCFA
💥 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 https://youtu.be/iBnTV33VLXc
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀
Main website: https://RobertDavidSteele.com
Blog https://PhiBetaIota.net
Pedo Justice: https://PedoEmpire.org
Wall Street Crime: https://StopNakedShortSelling.org
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘀
👉 YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/RobertDavidSteeleUnrig
👉 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RobertDavidSteeleVivas
👉 Twitter: https://twitter.com/OSSRobertSteele
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲
Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He is a top non-fiction book reviewer with over 2,000 reviews across 98 categories of reading, all reviews are free online.
To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com
📧 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 & 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://bit.ly/3gKjVPR
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀
𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 - 𝗘𝗮𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝗴 𝗣𝗶𝗻
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B00TZ7AHWA/ossnet-20
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗳𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗖𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗔) - 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗟𝗟
Website (Learn, Join, Donate): https://cspoa.org
𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗻
Product Lines: Energy Wellness & 5G EMF Protection
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𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘃𝘆 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺
Product Line: Nutrousa Detoxacreme
Website: https://detoxacream.com/shop
Use discount code UNRIG for 10% OFF purchase
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