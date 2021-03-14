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HK Danser Encore: "We’ve Come to Break the Silence"
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50 views • March 14, 2021
For French & English lyrics and related video see: https://truthcomestolight.com/danser-encore/
English Lyrics
Refrain:
We still want
To keep on dancing
See our minds entwine our bodies
Spend our lives on a chord grid
Refrain x2
We are passing birds
Neither meek nor mild
We don’t swear allegiance
To dawn under any circumstances
We’ve come to break the silence
When at night on TV
Our lordship has spoken
To announce the sentence
We show our irreverence
But still with elegance
Refrain x2
Working, buying the daily grind
Lockdowns and restrictions
Nonsense on prescription
Shame on the thinker
Shame on the dancer
Each authoritarian step
Each reeking security measure
Ruins our hope and confidence
They keep increasing the pressure
To contain our conscience
Refrain x2
Let’s not be impressed
By these unreasonable requests
That sell fear in profusion
Let’s keep them at a distance
Causing distress in excess
For the sake of our mental existence
Social and environmental health
For our smiles and our mind
Let us put up a fight
Against the tools of madness
Refrain x4
French Lyrics
Refrain :
Nous on veut continuer à danser encore
Voir nos pensées enlacer nos corps
Passer nos vies sur une grille d’accords
Refrain x2
Nous sommes des oiseaux de passage
Jamais dociles ni vraiment sages
Nous ne faisons pas allégeance
À l’aube en toutes circonstances
Nous venons briser le silence
Et quand le soir à la télé
Monsieur le bon roi a parlé
Venu annoncer la sentence
Nous faisons preuve d’irrévérence
Mais toujours avec élégance
Refrain x2
Auto-métro-boulot-conso
Auto attestation qu’on signe
Absurdité sur ordonnance
Et malheur à celui qui pense
Et malheur à celui qui danse
Chaque mesure autoritaire
Chaque relent sécuritaire
Voit s’envoler notre confiance
Ils font preuve de tant d’insistance
Pour confiner notre conscience
Refrain x2
Ne soyons pas impressionnables
Par tous ces gens déraisonnables
Vendeurs de peur en abondance
Angoissants, jusqu’à l’indécence
Sachons les tenir à distance
Pour notre santé mentale
Sociale et environnementale
Nos sourires, notre intelligence
Ne soyons pas sans résistance
Les instruments de leur démence
Refrain x2
________
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from HK saltimbank YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://hk-officiel.com/
Original title: HK - Danser encore (Officiel)
English Lyrics
Refrain:
We still want
To keep on dancing
See our minds entwine our bodies
Spend our lives on a chord grid
Refrain x2
We are passing birds
Neither meek nor mild
We don’t swear allegiance
To dawn under any circumstances
We’ve come to break the silence
When at night on TV
Our lordship has spoken
To announce the sentence
We show our irreverence
But still with elegance
Refrain x2
Working, buying the daily grind
Lockdowns and restrictions
Nonsense on prescription
Shame on the thinker
Shame on the dancer
Each authoritarian step
Each reeking security measure
Ruins our hope and confidence
They keep increasing the pressure
To contain our conscience
Refrain x2
Let’s not be impressed
By these unreasonable requests
That sell fear in profusion
Let’s keep them at a distance
Causing distress in excess
For the sake of our mental existence
Social and environmental health
For our smiles and our mind
Let us put up a fight
Against the tools of madness
Refrain x4
French Lyrics
Refrain :
Nous on veut continuer à danser encore
Voir nos pensées enlacer nos corps
Passer nos vies sur une grille d’accords
Refrain x2
Nous sommes des oiseaux de passage
Jamais dociles ni vraiment sages
Nous ne faisons pas allégeance
À l’aube en toutes circonstances
Nous venons briser le silence
Et quand le soir à la télé
Monsieur le bon roi a parlé
Venu annoncer la sentence
Nous faisons preuve d’irrévérence
Mais toujours avec élégance
Refrain x2
Auto-métro-boulot-conso
Auto attestation qu’on signe
Absurdité sur ordonnance
Et malheur à celui qui pense
Et malheur à celui qui danse
Chaque mesure autoritaire
Chaque relent sécuritaire
Voit s’envoler notre confiance
Ils font preuve de tant d’insistance
Pour confiner notre conscience
Refrain x2
Ne soyons pas impressionnables
Par tous ces gens déraisonnables
Vendeurs de peur en abondance
Angoissants, jusqu’à l’indécence
Sachons les tenir à distance
Pour notre santé mentale
Sociale et environnementale
Nos sourires, notre intelligence
Ne soyons pas sans résistance
Les instruments de leur démence
Refrain x2
________
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from HK saltimbank YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://hk-officiel.com/
Original title: HK - Danser encore (Officiel)
Keywords
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