Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rich Or Poor Not Measured In Gold.
Proverbs 13:7 (NIV).
7) One person pretends to be rich, yet has nothing;
another pretends to be poor, yet has great wealth.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Try thinking of "rich" and "poor" in terms other than currency.
For example, consider wisdom, health, family, attitude, blessings.
What are you poor in?
What are you rich in?
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p82ww8y
#one #person #pretends #rich #nothing #another #poor #wealth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.