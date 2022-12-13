Create New Account
Rich Or Poor Not Measured In Gold - Proverbs 13:7
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rich Or Poor Not Measured In Gold.

Proverbs 13:7 (NIV).

7) One person pretends to be rich, yet has nothing;

another pretends to be poor, yet has great wealth.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Try thinking of "rich" and "poor" in terms other than currency.

For example, consider wisdom, health, family, attitude, blessings.

What are you poor in?

What are you rich in?

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p82ww8y

