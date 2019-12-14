© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Executive Order on Combating Anti Semitism - What's Wrong With It?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • December 14, 2019
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-combating-anti-semitism/
Section 1. Policy. My Administration is committed to combating the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic incidents in the United States and around the world. Anti-Semitic incidents have increased since 2013, and students, in particular, continue to face anti Semitic harassment in schools and on university and college campuses.
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), 42 U.S.C. 2000d et seq., prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving Federal financial assistance. While Title VI does not cover discrimination based on religion, individuals who face discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin do not lose protection under Title VI for also being a member of a group that shares common religious practices. Discrimination against Jews may give rise to a Title VI violation when the discrimination is based on an individual’s race, color, or national origin.
#ExecutiveOrderonCombatingAntiSemitism #CivilRightsActof1964Title VI #anti-Semitism
contact DROP: [email protected]
Social: https://twitter.com/webtheplanet
Discord: https://discord.gg/JFH7JdE be nice and respectful. Those posting mean comments and other material not suitable will be banned and deleted.
Subscribe to my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2iA...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2iAn8H8NkFTdX4A0oFuoMw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRHUew-iev2NF4WHd4GHMyw
Other Platforms:
BitCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cARJacODRIgF/
Credits:
By AgnosticPreachersKid - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index...
United States of America - Flag by FreeVectorMaps.com https://freevectormaps.com/united-sta...
Ice Demon by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Music Credit: OurMusicBox (Jay Man)
Track Name: "When Good Prevails"
Music By: Jay Man @ https://ourmusicbox.com/
Links:
https://www.justice.gov/crt/fcs/TitleVI
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2008-title42/html/USCODE-2008-title42-chap21-subchapV.htm
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/2000d
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Separation_of_church_and_state_in_the_United_States
https://catalog.archives.gov/OpaAPI/media/1667751/content/arcmedia/congress/00303.pdf
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/bill-of-rights
https://catalog.archives.gov/id/1408042
Section 1. Policy. My Administration is committed to combating the rise of anti-Semitism and anti-Semitic incidents in the United States and around the world. Anti-Semitic incidents have increased since 2013, and students, in particular, continue to face anti Semitic harassment in schools and on university and college campuses.
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), 42 U.S.C. 2000d et seq., prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving Federal financial assistance. While Title VI does not cover discrimination based on religion, individuals who face discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin do not lose protection under Title VI for also being a member of a group that shares common religious practices. Discrimination against Jews may give rise to a Title VI violation when the discrimination is based on an individual’s race, color, or national origin.
#ExecutiveOrderonCombatingAntiSemitism #CivilRightsActof1964Title VI #anti-Semitism
contact DROP: [email protected]
Social: https://twitter.com/webtheplanet
Discord: https://discord.gg/JFH7JdE be nice and respectful. Those posting mean comments and other material not suitable will be banned and deleted.
Subscribe to my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2iA...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2iAn8H8NkFTdX4A0oFuoMw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRHUew-iev2NF4WHd4GHMyw
Other Platforms:
BitCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cARJacODRIgF/
Credits:
By AgnosticPreachersKid - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index...
United States of America - Flag by FreeVectorMaps.com https://freevectormaps.com/united-sta...
Ice Demon by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Music Credit: OurMusicBox (Jay Man)
Track Name: "When Good Prevails"
Music By: Jay Man @ https://ourmusicbox.com/
Links:
https://www.justice.gov/crt/fcs/TitleVI
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2008-title42/html/USCODE-2008-title42-chap21-subchapV.htm
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/2000d
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Separation_of_church_and_state_in_the_United_States
https://catalog.archives.gov/OpaAPI/media/1667751/content/arcmedia/congress/00303.pdf
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/bill-of-rights
https://catalog.archives.gov/id/1408042
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.