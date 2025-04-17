BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IoSmart Implants NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
Follow
24 views • 2 weeks ago

https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

Join us for many stem cells & groovey tunes~

.

https://rumble.com/v6s6k77-410132419.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

IC3A 2020 : Internet of Smart Implants - Micro-man scale devices with artificial Intelligence connected with 5G Networks By Prof. Ilangko Balasingham Norwegian University of Science and Technology

internet of smart implants

.

molecular cardiac cell communications

Cardiac cells communicate through various molecular mechanisms, including direct cell-to-cell contact via gap junctions and tunneling nanotubes, and through extracellular vesicles. These communication pathways regulate cardiac function, development, and response to injury.

.

Healthcare Internet of Things (H-IoT)

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9292/12/9/2050

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/25/3/615

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590006423002442#undfig1

Wireless tissue engineering involves creating and manipulating biological tissues using miniaturized, wireless devices, typically to avoid the limitations of traditional, tethered systems. This field focuses on developing implantable devices that can stimulate, record, and modulate neural activity without physical connections or batteries. By using wireless technology, researchers can achieve greater freedom of movement for test subjects, improve experimental reproducibility, and explore new therapeutic application

Next-generation theranostics focuses on developing advanced therapeutic and diagnostic approaches, often incorporating nanotechnology and personalized medicine principles.

AI is transforming precision medicine by enabling more accurate diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and improved patient outcomes. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of patient data, including genomic information, medical records, and lifestyle factors, to identify patterns and predict disease risk.

labratory for bio nano things for human health

.

Nanotheranostics refers to the integration of nanotechnology to create diagnostic and therapeutic tools that function together, often using nanoparticles.

https://ntnuopen.ntnu.no/ntnu-xmlui/bitstream/handle/11250/3024057/FINAL+VERSION.pdf?sequence=1

