Ready or not, Manchester United’s Premier League reboot starts now

Welcome to The US Brief with Emma, where today we’re diving into Manchester United’s Premier League reboot and the challenges that lie ahead. With Erik ten Hag admitting that his team may not be fully ready for the new season, United faces a critical moment. As Fulham awaits, we discuss whether Manchester United can rise to the occasion or if they’ll stumble in the opening weeks. With new signings and young talent, the club’s medium-term potential is promising, but can Ten Hag and his squad overcome the obstacles? Join us as we explore this season’s prospects for one of the Premier League's most iconic teams.