Have Pfizer + Deep State Destroyed Project Veritas? No James O'Keefe-- then Give me Back my Donation

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Well, they certainly are going through with their plan to destroy Project Veritas, trying to cut off the head of this truth monster, by deposing James O'Keefe from his rightful role as founder and CEO. This is almost certainly the work of Pfizer and the deep state, along with leftists, trying to rid themselves of an actor who showcases their corruption and plans.One thing for sure, I will be asking for my recent donation to Project Veritas back if they do not re-instate James O'Keefe.
#ProjectVeritas #JamesO'Keefe #coup #pfizer #joebiden #deepdstate
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