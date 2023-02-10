Have Pfizer + Deep State Destroyed Project Veritas? No James O'Keefe-- then Give me Back my Donation

Well, they certainly are going through with their plan to destroy Project Veritas, trying to cut off the head of this truth monster, by deposing James O'Keefe from his rightful role as founder and CEO. This is almost certainly the work of Pfizer and the deep state, along with leftists, trying to rid themselves of an actor who showcases their corruption and plans.One thing for sure, I will be asking for my recent donation to Project Veritas back if they do not re-instate James O'Keefe.

#ProjectVeritas #JamesO'Keefe #coup #pfizer #joebiden #deepdstate





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more