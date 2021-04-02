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George Washington: After 3 great struggles, America will become the new Atlantis
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164 views • April 02, 2021
The prophetic vision of George Washington about the Birth, progress, and destiny of America, as he experienced it in 1776 at Valley Forge. America will face three great perils; but will survive them: 1) the 1776 Revolutionary war, 2) the 1861 Civil war, and the most difficult 3) the 2021 NWO war. Skip to 8:00 mark -- to get the quick summation of what is about to happen worldwide.
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