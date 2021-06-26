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85) Dia Mundial da ElectroSensibilidade (2021)
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3 views • June 26, 2021
Coeurs d'EHS: http://coeursdehs.fr/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCExMuwarpAk0kOu1XDL7z0w
Banda sonora | Créditos para o canal Priscila Matos | 06/07/2015:
Gaúcho, O Corta Jaca: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57yv7S1hBEE
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCExMuwarpAk0kOu1XDL7z0w
Banda sonora | Créditos para o canal Priscila Matos | 06/07/2015:
Gaúcho, O Corta Jaca: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57yv7S1hBEE
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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