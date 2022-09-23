Rep. Ben Cline: They'd be better off if Biden cared

Rep. Ben Cline explains why illegal immigrants would be better off if President Joe Biden cared and why Democrats shouldn't be mad at Republican Governors for bussing migrants, they should be mad at Biden that they're even in the country
