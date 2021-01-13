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Democrat Socialists Kill Capitalism, Then Come After Churches, Guns and Families
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310 views • January 13, 2021
I forecasted the current Democrat Socialist activity during the Obama years and was laughed at. To defeat Democrat Socialist efforts, Freedom Fighters need to remember 80M-100M people voted for Trump and 25-40M voted for the other guy.
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