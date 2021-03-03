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Pieter Gey van Pittius - God the Holy Spirit - The Godhead (Part 3)
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31 views • March 03, 2021
Get the series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/product/the-godhead-by-pieter-gey-van-pittius/
Visit our website here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Click here to watch the full series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juPpGGW0BRg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66Smw5BkjOtsVsfhuDMGw0
“… baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit,” Matthew 28:19. Has this text been inserted in the Bible by the Roman Catholic Church? In the final lecture in the Godhead series we study what the Bible, history and the Spirit of Prophecy teaches to confirm whether it has been inserted or not. Can we validate the doctrine of the Triune God?
Visit our website here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Click here to watch the full series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juPpGGW0BRg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66Smw5BkjOtsVsfhuDMGw0
“… baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit,” Matthew 28:19. Has this text been inserted in the Bible by the Roman Catholic Church? In the final lecture in the Godhead series we study what the Bible, history and the Spirit of Prophecy teaches to confirm whether it has been inserted or not. Can we validate the doctrine of the Triune God?
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