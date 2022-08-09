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Welcome To Proverbs Club.
Fools Swallow The Promise Of The Adulteress.
Proverbs 9:16b-17 (NIV).
16b To those who have no sense she says,
17 “Stolen water is sweet;
food eaten in secret is delicious!”
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The adulteress promises a clandestine feast.
The fool takes the bait: hook, line, and sinker.
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