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Before vaccine, NWO used fake corpse actors. Proof of Obama Fauci Gates in Wuhan vaccine lab in 2015
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84 views • January 21, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2022).
Before they injected poison vaccines they were using fake corpse actors for COVID19 Coronavirus fake pandemic
Before they started injecting billions of human homo-sapiens specie populace with their Illuminati NWO COVID19 Coronavirus AI femtotech nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccine to start killing billions of hated cockroach-level human specie people made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara), and his Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master “fake good aliens” fallen angel devils, and their Draco Empire space fleet, and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist Isis goddess cult New Age Wicca witch feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million human specie children, and their Sabbatean Frankist Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet “Planned Parenthood” Nazi eugenics holocaust servants, and their CIA Nazi shadow rogue government, who controls the media, were using fake corpse actors to fall down onto the streets for their COVID19 Coronavirus fake pandemic propaganda mainstream media. When the camera stopped filming, the dead people would just stand up and go back to their homes to have their lunch. In the Western feminist nations, they were killing thousands of humans in the hospitals and elderly homes and schools and homeless shelters and everywhere else they could isolate the humans from their family’s eyes. Now, they are killing millions of people with the Nazi holocaust extermination fake COVID19 vaccine that they do not have to kill people anymore. They are trying to kill all the real Christians, who are speaking out 100% of the truth with Jesus self-sacrificial love, using CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. The pastors and religious Christian freak hordes do not care if we real Christians live or die, because they only care about hunting for mates in church to breed genetic descendants to be killed in the Tribulation Age judgment of God by Jezebel their “women’s equality” “women’s head coverings rebelling” goddess and Lilith the child killer. Every single pastor and thousands of religious Christians (except for one Christian brother) all threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone against the Illuminati NWO. The Bible prophesied that in the End Times before Jesus’ return, the hearts of people will grow cold and unloving. It says they will be lovers of self from any danger of assassinations, and lovers of unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes money, and lovers of pleasure of dancing in church to satanic Christian worship rock music. It is not the Satanist reptilian hybrid elites, who are cooking alive us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons that is surprising, but it is the millions and millions of pastors and religious Christian freak hordes who showed no concern when the real Christians got cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, which is the surprising thing.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Before they injected poison vaccines they were using fake corpse actors for COVID19 Coronavirus fake pandemic
Before they started injecting billions of human homo-sapiens specie populace with their Illuminati NWO COVID19 Coronavirus AI femtotech nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccine to start killing billions of hated cockroach-level human specie people made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara), and his Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master “fake good aliens” fallen angel devils, and their Draco Empire space fleet, and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist Isis goddess cult New Age Wicca witch feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million human specie children, and their Sabbatean Frankist Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet “Planned Parenthood” Nazi eugenics holocaust servants, and their CIA Nazi shadow rogue government, who controls the media, were using fake corpse actors to fall down onto the streets for their COVID19 Coronavirus fake pandemic propaganda mainstream media. When the camera stopped filming, the dead people would just stand up and go back to their homes to have their lunch. In the Western feminist nations, they were killing thousands of humans in the hospitals and elderly homes and schools and homeless shelters and everywhere else they could isolate the humans from their family’s eyes. Now, they are killing millions of people with the Nazi holocaust extermination fake COVID19 vaccine that they do not have to kill people anymore. They are trying to kill all the real Christians, who are speaking out 100% of the truth with Jesus self-sacrificial love, using CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. The pastors and religious Christian freak hordes do not care if we real Christians live or die, because they only care about hunting for mates in church to breed genetic descendants to be killed in the Tribulation Age judgment of God by Jezebel their “women’s equality” “women’s head coverings rebelling” goddess and Lilith the child killer. Every single pastor and thousands of religious Christians (except for one Christian brother) all threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone against the Illuminati NWO. The Bible prophesied that in the End Times before Jesus’ return, the hearts of people will grow cold and unloving. It says they will be lovers of self from any danger of assassinations, and lovers of unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes money, and lovers of pleasure of dancing in church to satanic Christian worship rock music. It is not the Satanist reptilian hybrid elites, who are cooking alive us real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons that is surprising, but it is the millions and millions of pastors and religious Christian freak hordes who showed no concern when the real Christians got cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, which is the surprising thing.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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