Bannon: The Murdoch's "Blood Oath" To Keep President Trump Out Of Office

Steve Bannon's War Room.You have to ask yourself, why would someone NOT want someone who wants to make America great again to be our president????
Why would someone NOT want a man who wants to "drain the swamp" to be elected unless you are PART OF THE SWAMP!!! Follow the money!!!
No one but Trump will get votes from the MAGA crowd, it is growing stronger every day.
https://rumble.com/v2c5vqe-bannon-the-murdochs-blood-oath-to-keep-president-trump-out-of-office.html
