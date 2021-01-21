Spread the Word: The Uprising Has Begun! - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: America’s Biggest Owner Of Farmland Is Now Bill Gates
https://archive.is/QFN5x
Bill Gates: America’s Top Farmland Owner
https://bit.ly/3p35wSJ
Gates Venture Aims To Spray Dust Into Atmosphere To Block The Sun
https://archive.is/fL8YE
Bill Gates’ Foundation Quietly Cashed Out Beyond Meat Stock Before Its Epic Crash
https://bit.ly/2MakkAF
How Impossible Burger’s ‘simple’ vision won hundreds of millions in funding — and backing from Bill Gates
https://cnb.cx/3sL5EbO
Story #2: Biden’s Handlers Pick "Mr. Monsanto" Tom Vilsack to Head the USDA
https://bit.ly/3sItLI6
USDA Signs With Rockefeller’s Council of Foundations to Exploit Rural US (Aug. 21, 2011)
https://bit.ly/35ZtOpe
Why Are Monsanto Insiders Now Appointed to Protect Food Safety? (Oct. 13, 2009)
https://bit.ly/38YSobQ
Trump pardons Israeli Col. Aviem Sella, convicted handler of convicted spy Jonathan Pollard
https://bit.ly/38ZQ7NB
Story #3: “I Am Open” - 50,000 Italian Restaurant Owners Plan to Ignore Lockdown
https://bit.ly/3bV1uIw
Massachusetts Rescinds Flu Vaccine Mandate In ‘Important Victory’
https://bit.ly/2Y1OOrb
The Year Ahead – Part 2: Biosecurity
https://bit.ly/2LK5DV8
Defy the illegal mask order with Defending Utah
https://bit.ly/2M6MDjs
Utah group organizes 'flash mobs' at grocery stores to oppose face masks
https://bit.ly/35Z2Kq5
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
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