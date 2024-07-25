BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America is Warned, Prepare Yourself for What is Now Coming
wutaga
wutaga
314 views • 9 months ago

The people, the church, and many of those who truly are in the know, may yet not be ready for what is coming and now is. Physical, Mental, Spiritual and even Emotional readiness must increase. And the Lord is making all this available to those who will serve Him and Him alone. Many false shepherds, prophets and even apostles  stand before you who are not equipped to take you where you need to be. In fact, the Lord says, "Masny and most have failed me." And certainly don't trust the government.

Keywords
prophecywarningdronesbombsdangerexplosionsurgentharlotfalse churches
