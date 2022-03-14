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secret prison and torture chambers of the Ukrainian fascist mercenary battalion "Aidar"
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90 views • March 14, 2022
Telegram - Pastila roșie (The red pill). | ”The reporter says that this is a secret prison and torture chambers of the Ukrainian fascist mercenary battalion "Aidar" in the village of Polovinkino in Donbass, north of Luhansk. Right-wing Ukrainian mercenaries had the "green light" for 8 years to kidnap, imprison and torture dissident citizens of Donbass. How many people disappeared in this torture prison - it will now be investigated in detail by the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation and the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.” | Reporterul spune că aceasta este o închisoare secretă și camere de tortură ale batalionului de mercenari fasciști ucraineni "Aidar" din satul Polovinkino din Donbass, la nord de Lugansk. Mercenarii ucraineni de dreapta au avut "undă verde" timp de 8 ani să răpească, să încarcereze și să tortureze cetățeni disidenți din Donbass. Câte persoane au dispărut în această închisoare de tortură - va fi acum investigat în detaliu de către Procuratura Federației Ruse și a Republicilor Populare Donețk și Lugansk.
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