HUGE: THE WORLD ORDER IS ESTABLISHED! - Are You Paying Attention? - Massive Power Shift Declared!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the blatant shift of power from the west to the east as both British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declare a "New World Order" with major trade deals and visa free travel with China as Xi Jinping calls for the Yuan to become the global reserve currency. It will of course be digital but "based on gold."





This news comes after the WEF meetings at Davos where it was claimed that President Trump is "bringing down the old world order." Yes, that's the point. You need to rid yourself of one to bring in another.





As President Trump says it's a "good thing" the dollar is failing, it's important to point out this has been planned for a long time.





China was propped up as a guinea pig state for technocracy by the Trilateral Commission following Nixon's shift off the gold standard onto the fiat system in tandem with the petro dollar deal with Saudi Arabia. As Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission recently claimed at Davos, this was the end of one world order and a shift into a new one and now we can expect it to happen again.





China was propped up by the US as a monopoly on trade and used to test the technocratic system.





Now, we are seeing the global economy shift into BRICS+ and the old world order die in favor of the new world order.





To top it all off, Trump has picked a new Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh. A man who was on the Bilderberg steering committee, in the Epstein Files and whose father in law is billionaire technocrat Ronald Lauder.





Kevin Warsh is a big supporter through his organizations of a cashless society. This is the shift! This is the empire declaring itself dead on favor of a new one and few are paying attention.





As the United Nations faces financial collapse and wars rage, we are being demoralized for the transfer to the new "convenient" system.





Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience. Remember that...





Prepare or be left behind. Don't depend on banks or grocery stores. You've been warned!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





