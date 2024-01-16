Create New Account
CTP 20240120 S1E31 "Constitutional Rights vs Commie Privilege (Right To Water?)" SneakPeek/BehindTheScenes Video
JLenardDetroit
S1E31 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Jan 20 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E31) "Constitutional Rights vs Commie Privilige and Biblical application between the two"

Does one have a Right to Water? United Nations farce and Detroiters' demand based upon such, well outside the bounds of the U. S. Constitution as no-one has the Right to ENSLAVE another to provide them something... anything (Labor, Product, Service)!

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of/for this Show for "Episode related additional information."

Transcript Bonus: TheLibertyBeacon "Constitutional Rights vs Commie Privilige" (LINK) piece


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Ariticle this coming Sat drop TBD


