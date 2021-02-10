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ELECTION FRAUD 2020 - THE PURE DATA (2021-2-8) • IT CANNOT EVER HAPPEN AGAIN!!!
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192 views • February 10, 2021
The 2020 US presidential election has been fraught with drama. Significant outliers present in the 2020 presidential election data, and any anomalies need to be investigated to ensure no voting irregularities take place in the future.
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