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Zohar: Nag Hammadi Codices - The Mysterious Coptic 'Gospel of Philp' Author Unknown [28.09.2021]
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43 views • September 28, 2021
- 'Anxiously awaiting, It's interesting how much has been hidden'
According to the controversial Coptic Gospel of Philip, found in Egypt in 1945 as part of the famous Nag Hammadi collection of manuscripts, Jesus was closely associated with three women named "Mary," namely, his mother, his sister, and a mysterious "companion." Many, including author Dan Brown in his book the Da Vinci Code, have linked this third Mary, for some the wife of Jesus, with the enigmatic figure of Mary Magdalene.
But is there any evidence for this controversial theory?
897 views Premiered 45 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GffGZwOy82U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
According to the controversial Coptic Gospel of Philip, found in Egypt in 1945 as part of the famous Nag Hammadi collection of manuscripts, Jesus was closely associated with three women named "Mary," namely, his mother, his sister, and a mysterious "companion." Many, including author Dan Brown in his book the Da Vinci Code, have linked this third Mary, for some the wife of Jesus, with the enigmatic figure of Mary Magdalene.
But is there any evidence for this controversial theory?
897 views Premiered 45 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GffGZwOy82U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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