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Australia Is At The Mercy of An Authoritarian Satanic Psychopath [02.10.2021]
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51 views • October 02, 2021
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews doesn't stop with the restrictions, lockdownds, and segregation agenda...and he won't stop even after opening up...if they ever open up.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Daniel+Andrews&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Daniel+Andrews&;t=hy&va=g&iax=images&ia=images
82,005 viewsOct 2, 2021
Memology 102
214K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wTwedcnwm6A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Daniel+Andrews&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Daniel+Andrews&;t=hy&va=g&iax=images&ia=images
82,005 viewsOct 2, 2021
Memology 102
214K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wTwedcnwm6A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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