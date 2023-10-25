INSANE BILLIONARE BILL GATES EXPOSED!

THIS IS THE SAME PSYCHOPATH WHO'SE FATHER RAN PLANNED PARENTHOOD USED TO MURDER COUNTLESS BLACK BABIES. CRAZY BILL ALSO SAID IF HE DID A REALLY GOOD JOB HE COULD USE MILLIONS OF MOSQUITO'S TO MURDER MILLIONS OF HUMANS. THE ELITE ARE THEIR PUPPETS LIKE GATES ARE NOTHING BUT HITLERS. BEWARE OF THEM BECAUSE THEY WANT TO MURDER ALL OF US...WAKEUP!