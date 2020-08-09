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Hydroxychloroquine...More insights and Truths
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144 views • August 09, 2020
When did medicine become a profession where collaboration is not permitted?
Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, and Dr. Li Feng Yan to make their case and answer audience questions.
Full interview On the Web: http://www.pandemic.warroom.org
#HCQW0RKS #WhiteCoatSummit #FrontlineDoctors #BillGatesBioTerrorist #FauciLiedPeopleDied #Event201
Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, and Dr. Li Feng Yan to make their case and answer audience questions.
Full interview On the Web: http://www.pandemic.warroom.org
#HCQW0RKS #WhiteCoatSummit #FrontlineDoctors #BillGatesBioTerrorist #FauciLiedPeopleDied #Event201
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