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KETO CURRY SPIKED TUNA & AVOCADO SALAD
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11 views • June 09, 2021
Keto Curry Spiked Tuna and Avocado Salad
Our "Done For You" keto meal plans are completely customized based on your food preferences and weight loss goals.
You can visit our website https://healthymetaboliclifestyles.ck.page - to start creating your plan. Simply follow it to achieve a successful keto diet! 🙂
Curry-Spiked Tuna and Avocado Salad
From the usual tuna and avocado salad, we've added an antioxidant-rich powder-- curry! This recipe is packed with protein, healthy fat and of course, it's low in carbohydrates. The best thing about it is that there's no cooking or baking involved. Very easy to make, it only takes about 5 minutes! 🥑🥗🥑🥗🥑
----------------------------‐------------------
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
6oz Albacore Tuna, drained
1/4 cup Avocado, diced
2 Tbsp chopped Celery
2 Tbsp Mayonnaise
2 Tbsp Curry powder
Pinch of Salt and Pepper
Procedure:
1) Whisk together mayonnaise, curry powder, salt and pepper in a bowl.
2) Fold in tuna, avocado, and celery.
3) Serve over keto toast or rolled in fresh lettuce. .
➡ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 357 kcal
Protein - 44g (53%)
Fat - 17g (40%)
Carbohydrates - 6g (7%)
Healthy Metabolic Lifestyle Reviews and News Channel is committed to providing useful and valid info on a healthy lifestyle covering various topics like metabolism, keto diets, slimming formulas, muscle building, mental health and other well being topics.
Cheers.
Affiliate Disclaimer: While we receive affiliate compensation for reviews / promotions on this page, we always offer honest opinion, relevant experiences and genuine views related to the product or service itself. Our goal is to help you make the best purchasing decisions, however, the views and opinions expressed are ours only. As always you should do your own due diligence to verify any claims, results and statistics before making any kind of purchase. Clicking links or purchasing products recommended on this page may generate income for this website from affiliate commissions and you should assume we are compensated for any purchases you make.
Our "Done For You" keto meal plans are completely customized based on your food preferences and weight loss goals.
You can visit our website https://healthymetaboliclifestyles.ck.page - to start creating your plan. Simply follow it to achieve a successful keto diet! 🙂
Curry-Spiked Tuna and Avocado Salad
From the usual tuna and avocado salad, we've added an antioxidant-rich powder-- curry! This recipe is packed with protein, healthy fat and of course, it's low in carbohydrates. The best thing about it is that there's no cooking or baking involved. Very easy to make, it only takes about 5 minutes! 🥑🥗🥑🥗🥑
----------------------------‐------------------
🍽 Servings: 1
Ingredients:
6oz Albacore Tuna, drained
1/4 cup Avocado, diced
2 Tbsp chopped Celery
2 Tbsp Mayonnaise
2 Tbsp Curry powder
Pinch of Salt and Pepper
Procedure:
1) Whisk together mayonnaise, curry powder, salt and pepper in a bowl.
2) Fold in tuna, avocado, and celery.
3) Serve over keto toast or rolled in fresh lettuce. .
➡ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 357 kcal
Protein - 44g (53%)
Fat - 17g (40%)
Carbohydrates - 6g (7%)
Healthy Metabolic Lifestyle Reviews and News Channel is committed to providing useful and valid info on a healthy lifestyle covering various topics like metabolism, keto diets, slimming formulas, muscle building, mental health and other well being topics.
Cheers.
Affiliate Disclaimer: While we receive affiliate compensation for reviews / promotions on this page, we always offer honest opinion, relevant experiences and genuine views related to the product or service itself. Our goal is to help you make the best purchasing decisions, however, the views and opinions expressed are ours only. As always you should do your own due diligence to verify any claims, results and statistics before making any kind of purchase. Clicking links or purchasing products recommended on this page may generate income for this website from affiliate commissions and you should assume we are compensated for any purchases you make.
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