The Shocking Rise of "Breakup Court" for Unmarried Couples!

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Could a simple breakup soon carry the same legal consequences as a divorce?
In this video, Christian apologist Justin Derby responds to a growing legal trend in both the United States and the United Kingdom, where laws and court rulings are increasingly treating some unmarried relationships more like marriages. In certain situations, former boyfriends and girlfriends may find themselves facing legal disputes over finances, property, support, or other obligations after ending a relationship.
Justin examines how these developments could reshape modern dating, marriage, and family law if they continue to gain acceptance. What happens when the legal system begins blurring the line between marriage and dating? How could this affect future relationships, commitment, and personal responsibility?
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#BreakupCourt #Divorce #Dating #Marriage #FamilyLaw #ChristianApologetics #JustinDerby #Culture #BiblicalWorldview #Relationships
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