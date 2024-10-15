2. FREE Reverend Kurt Benshoof 2-29-24 (cc) from prostitutes, perjurers, public officials

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr. Benshoof raised a comprehensive list of concerns during the meeting, covering various aspects related to his legal situation and interactions with the court system. These concerns can be categorized as follows:
Concerns Raised by Mr. Benshoof:
- Allegations and Accusations:
- Fraud and perjury allegations against opposing parties and judges.
- Accusations of corruption, prejudice, and misconduct by judges.
- Claims of ongoing RICO criminal activities by the city of Seattle.
- Systemic corruption and avoidance of legal responsibilities by public officials.
- Challenges to Legal Orders and Jurisdiction:
- Assertion that court orders were obtained fraudulently and lack validity.
- Claims of lack of jurisdiction in certain court orders.
- Challenges to the validity of restraining orders issued by the court.
- Challenges to the jurisdiction and actions of specific judges and legal entities.
- Criticism and Assertions:
- Criticism of legal actions taken against him and individuals involved in the case.
- Criticism of the legal system and efforts to protect his son.
- Assertion that legal actions are attempts to silence him and deny his rights.
- Assertion of ongoing abuse of power and violations of rights by legal authorities.
- Legal Procedures and Compliance:
- Claims of non-compliance with legal procedures and lack of response to summons.
- Accusations of misconduct and lack of adherence to the law by city prosecutors and judges.
- Accusations of avoidance of legal responsibilities by public officials.
- Penalties and Appeals:
- Suggestions for extreme penalties like imprisonment and fines to silence him.
- Noting objections for appeal regarding the court's handling of the concerns raised during the meeting.
- Clarifications and Responses:
- Questioning the application of court orders to specific scenarios.
- Seeking clarification on the implications of future actions on compliance with court orders.
- Expressing dissatisfaction with the court's responses and seeking specific answers.
- Requesting clarity on the application of daily sanctions and compliance requirements in multiple lawsuits.