Google, Microsoft, and Big Pharma Admit They Are Playing god With Your DNA!

Google has cataloged 200 Million Proteins and all the human genomes. Microsoft says it wants to encode your DNA. Big Pharma has the delivery system with mRNA. Also, they all believe the world is overpopulated, so shut up and trust them.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

War Room Pandemic

https://rumble.com/v1e6dz1-joe-allen-what-is-information-therapy.html