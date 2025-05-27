Trump has the audacity to say “Putin has gone crazy,” while his mercs are shooting at women and children trying to get aid—after starving them for months.

U.S.-Run Aid Project in Gaza Collapses on Day One

The American company assigned to manage and distribute aid in Gaza failed immediately, losing control of the Rafah distribution site amid chaos and stampedes. The scene ended with heavy damage to the area and a complete halt to aid operations.

Gaza’s Government Media Office issued a statement bluntly declaring that the Israeli occupation had “utterly failed” in its so-called humanitarian project in the isolated zones it created.

According to the statement, thousands of starving Palestinians — besieged by Israel and cut off from food and medicine for nearly 90 days — surged into the aid area in a desperate scene. The crowd eventually broke into the distribution points and took the food by force, driven by sheer starvation.

The office added that Israeli forces opened fire at one of the aid sites, injuring several civilians. This, they said, is further proof that Israel’s talk of “humanitarian coordination” is nothing more than propaganda, and that it has entirely failed to manage the very crisis it created.

The statement also condemned the creation of isolated “aid ghettos” as a deliberate policy meant to maintain famine conditions and dismantle Palestinian society under the guise of controlled relief.





