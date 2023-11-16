501C-3 SATANIC PREACHERS EXPOSED

THESE RICH MEGA PREACHERS MAKE ME SICK! THE PHOTO SAYS IT ALL ABOUT THEM WORSHIPING SATAN. THEY FLASH HIS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN WHICH PROVES WHO THEY REALLY SERVE. WE DON'T NEED A PREACHER, POPE OR OTHER FIGURE HEAD TO REACH ALMIGHTY GOD. ALL ONE HAS TO IS ACCEPT YESHUA/JESUS AS THEIR LORD AND SAVIOR AND ASK THE HOLY SPIRIT TO COME INTO THEM. DON'T GET INTO SOME MONEY SNAKE OIL SALESMAN OR SALES WOMAN PREACHER TO FINANCIALLY SUCK YOU DRAW. THESE FAKE PREACHERS AND THEIR FOLLOWERS ARE GOING INTO THE WORST PART OF THE TRIBULATION COMING REAL SOON. DON'T YOU BE ONE OF THEM...WAKEUP!