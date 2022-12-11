EXPOSED: Evidence Kevin McCarthy involved in criminal activity

A scam using Americans tax money involving the Biden administration and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and some members of the "Freedom Caucus". Have received millions to do what the Biden administration want. Which is to convince president Trump and his supporters that they promise to do what Donald Trump wants. Anti MAGA Kevin McCarthy is a establishment Republican he will turn on Trump like traitor Mike Pence.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.