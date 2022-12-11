Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXPOSED: Evidence Kevin McCarthy involved in criminal activity
158 views
channel image
You Silenced Me
Published Yesterday |

A scam using Americans tax money involving the Biden administration and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and some members of the "Freedom Caucus". Have received millions to do what the Biden administration want. Which is to convince president Trump and his supporters that they promise to do what Donald Trump wants. Anti MAGA Kevin McCarthy is a establishment Republican he will turn on Trump like traitor Mike Pence.

Keywords
trumpcrimeconservativemoneywarevidencehouse speakerscamsave america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket