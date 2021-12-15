EXCLUSIVE: J6 Political Prisoner Subjected to Torture | Sean McHugh On Phone from Jail

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We have one of America’s very own political prisoners, calling in directly from the Washington D.C. gulag. Sean McHugh traveled from California to Washington D.C. to support his president. On January 6, he literally never set foot in the Capitol. He only demonstrated outside, against what he thinks was a stolen election. The worst thing McHugh allegedly did is spray a can of bear spray in the direction of some police officers. For that, he’s been hit with ten separate federal charges. He faces up to twenty years in prison if convicted.
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