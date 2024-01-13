Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Iowa Caucus - Trump's Trials - Plane Door Ripped Off - US Strikes Yemen 12/12/23
channel image
Resistance Chicks
1347 Subscribers
Shop now
53 views
Published 19 hours ago

Weekly News Report- Well 2024 has started off with a bang- literally. The weather is stealing the headlines as the nomination for the Republican presidential nominee gets a heavy dose of snow. Trump snaps at the judge in the NYC case who didn't want Trump to make closing remarks. Jim Jordan launches inquiry into the Georgia case of Fani Willis' lover, Nathan Wade after it was revealed he has been paid over $650,000 to prosecute Trump. Boeing grounds all of its 737s as a door rips off in midair. Could diversity hiring be the culprit? All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/iowa-caucus-trump-trials/

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC


Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy


https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com


***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!


Resistance Chicks


P.O. Box 107


Milford, OH 45150


E-mail: [email protected]


Web Page www.resistancechicks.com


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks


Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks


Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks


Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks


Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks


Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET


Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%


Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com


Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
jim jordanyemen737iowa caucusfani willisus air strikesnathan wadetrump trialsboeing doorplane door ripped offplane door

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket