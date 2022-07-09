[Bidan]'s Border Abortion Care

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Death Merchants
* Joe signs executive order on abortion access.
* Abortion rights?!
* Intra-agency abortion task force?!
* Your taxpayer $ at work: border abortions.
Redpills:
“It is a religion with the left.”
“It’s some sort of weird cult — and it’s giving me the creeps.”
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 July 2022