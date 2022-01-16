'Neural Net' Deployed Through Vaccination - Stew Peters

Biostatistician Dr Ricardo Delgado of the La Quinta Columna dissident research group from Spain joins Stew Peters to discuss the contents of the vaxxine vials.



La Quinta Columna was the first group to report graphene oxide, which Dr Delgado says amplifies 5G signals within the body, from gigahertz to terahertz, which he thinks, in turn powers their self-assembly into the microchips, which are also found in the vaccine, over time.



Dr Delgado says that vaccinated people therefore emit lots of radiation and that an aspect of the “shedding” phenomenon, whereby unvaccinated people are made ill in the presence of those who are vaccinated has to do with these high levels of radiation.



He says that classic COVID symptoms match those described in the scientific literature as symptoms of radiation exposure. He does not believe the virus is real and notes that it has never been isolated from a human body.



He believes COVID symptoms are largely a result of the new 5G signals that are starting to come online all over the world. These fields can sicken the unvaccinated but their effect on the vaccinated is to make them even sicker.



Stew tells him about his recent bout with what was diagnosed as COVID and how he was treated with ivermectin and other alternative medications, which he says helped him. He asks Dr Delgado if COVID isn’t real, then how could these medications help him if what he was actually suffering from was radiation exposure?



Dr Delgado responds that many of these medications have the effect of bringing oxygen into the cells and they also support the immune system, which has been triggered by the radiation.



When asked if he his found anything like what Dr Carrie Madej and others have reported; of parasites and other biological life in the vials, Dr Delgado replies that he believes that these are synthetic biology, not actual living organisms.



He says his group hasn’t yet identified everything in the vials but they have been able to positively identify some things, such as micro antennae and micro routers, which he believes are what cause some of the vaccinated to emit MAC addresses.



Way back in mid-2015, I first began reporting on the videos of Level9News, which described plans by proponents of global governance at the World Economic Forum and the Bilderberg Group (both of which are headed by Klaus Schwab) to deploy a vast “neural net” that would turn human bodies into “nodes” on the Internet of Things.



At the time, she explained that this was being controlled and coordinated by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (GEOINT) but she didn’t know that vaccination would be the means by which this technology would be deployed.