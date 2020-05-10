Found - Josephs Coffin - Imhotep was Joseph in Egypt - Proof Again The KJV Bible Is Correct!

Watch "Surprising Discoveries - A Coffin In Egypt - Imhotep's Secret" - by Jonathan Gray - It's true, and the evidence is amazing! Check out these amazing discoveries and then understand why it is deliberately ignored by mainstream college professors as it exposes their religion of atheism and/or occultism by proving there was a great flood, so evolution again is exposed as the fake that it is. The Teaching of evolution is part of the long term history revision plan and changing the masses beliefs about all areas of reality. Their main rule is anything is basically acceptable as long as there is no Jesus Christ in it. Read John chapter 1 and 1st John Chapter 1: Jesus is the word, so that includes his King James Bible - translated under a King (Ecc. 8:4), "where the word of a king is, there is power" King James is Jacob in Hebrew!

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