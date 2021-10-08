Guatemalans DX Covid Death Vaccine

This is a random Guatemalan video. Jim's comment, link to the article, link to this random video below.



Jim's comment: "CENSORED EVERYWHERE AND ORIGINATING TWITTER DELETED: GUATEMALAN VILLAGERS STOP COVID VAX BRIGADE, FLATTENED THEIR TIRES, TOOK THEIR REFRIGERATORS, DESTROYED THE VAXXES AND DETAINED THEM STATING THEY'D BE KILLED. I KNOW WHY. Because Guatemalans are anti-science!!! This is the right way to handle the Covid psychopaths, as proven by the lack of flouride in the Guatemalan routine. I actually hope that vax brigade swings from branches."



Guatemala - Villagers detain nurses and destroy Covid death shots

October 6, 2021



Local media reported that locals refused to be vaccinated because one of them had side effects after receiving the vaccine.



500 people blocked the local road and damaged the cars of health workers in Magwila, in the north of the country.



Eleven medical workers were released only after police negotiated with angry villagers, who destroyed about 50 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.



"We were very scared, it has never happened to us before. "We just did our job." said one of the nurses.



slobodenpecat.mk/en/selani-vo-gvatemala-drzhele-kako-zalozhnici-medicinski-sestri-dojdeni-da-gi-vakciniraat/



Guatemala village

Feb 22, 2012

youtu.be/ONIHZF4smAM