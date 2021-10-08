BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Guatemalans DX Covid Death Vaccine
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • October 08, 2021
This is a random Guatemalan video. Jim's comment, link to the article, link to this random video below.

Jim's comment: "CENSORED EVERYWHERE AND ORIGINATING TWITTER DELETED: GUATEMALAN VILLAGERS STOP COVID VAX BRIGADE, FLATTENED THEIR TIRES, TOOK THEIR REFRIGERATORS, DESTROYED THE VAXXES AND DETAINED THEM STATING THEY'D BE KILLED. I KNOW WHY. Because Guatemalans are anti-science!!! This is the right way to handle the Covid psychopaths, as proven by the lack of flouride in the Guatemalan routine. I actually hope that vax brigade swings from branches."

Guatemala - Villagers detain nurses and destroy Covid death shots
October 6, 2021

Local media reported that locals refused to be vaccinated because one of them had side effects after receiving the vaccine.

500 people blocked the local road and damaged the cars of health workers in Magwila, in the north of the country.

Eleven medical workers were released only after police negotiated with angry villagers, who destroyed about 50 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

"We were very scared, it has never happened to us before. "We just did our job." said one of the nurses.

slobodenpecat.mk/en/selani-vo-gvatemala-drzhele-kako-zalozhnici-medicinski-sestri-dojdeni-da-gi-vakciniraat/

Guatemala village
Feb 22, 2012
youtu.be/ONIHZF4smAM
Keywords
peopletriumphant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Review Finds Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Review Finds Short “Exercise Snacks” May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Petra Stone
5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

Willow Tohi
Report: Chlorophyll Linked to Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Report: Chlorophyll Linked to Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Coco Somers
Your grocery list might be your best defense against a fading mind

Your grocery list might be your best defense against a fading mind

Ava Grace
Oatmeal and Cereal Both Affect Blood Sugar, but Processing and Fiber Drive the Difference, Researchers Say

Oatmeal and Cereal Both Affect Blood Sugar, but Processing and Fiber Drive the Difference, Researchers Say

Coco Somers
HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy