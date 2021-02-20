Matthew 13:18-23 “Sowers Needed”

Last week we saw the perfect sovereignty of God displayed as Jesus told us that the Jewish leaders and the generation that He spoke to, would not hear and would not see, so He spoke to them in parables. It was the Fathers will for Jesus to be crucified as the Lamb of God, not only for the Jews, but also for the Gentiles. Had they received Him as their Messiah, He would not have gone to the cross, leaving man in his sin, without a redeemer. So He spoke to them in parables, and the people’s ears and eyes were made dull so they would not accept Jesus for who He was. This week we are going to look at the parable of the sower. Let’s reread the parable and then we will jump to the meaning.