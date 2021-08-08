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Dr. Zelenko schools Israeli Rabbinic court | mRNA Covid-19 vaccine: Child Sacrifice, Molech
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375 views • August 08, 2021
Posted 4August2021 tenfingeredsword "Dr. Zelenko schools Israeli Rabbinic court ":Covid-19 Vaccination and children. Giving the Covid-19 vaccine to children is Child Sacrifice. Idolatry, 90% of vaccinated people will be dead.
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